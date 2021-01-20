Tuttle Tactical Management Decreases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $423.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $466.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

