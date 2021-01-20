Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 5,384 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. CME Group accounts for 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME stock opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.