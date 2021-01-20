Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.34% of TWC Tech Holdings II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ TWCT opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

About TWC Tech Holdings II

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.