Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 4,583 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $154.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Truist upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. 140166 downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

