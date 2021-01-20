Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TKYVY remained flat at $$6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

TÃ¼rkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TÃ¼rk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

