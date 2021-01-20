Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TKYVY remained flat at $$6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.
