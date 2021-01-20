TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 19.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

