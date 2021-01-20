TrustSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.65 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $54.89 million and $6.65 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00118072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00072893 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00251375 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,978.21 or 0.96982175 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,762,777 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

