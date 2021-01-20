Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million.

WYND has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

WYND opened at $48.19 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -401.55 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $3,811,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 44.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 27.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

