Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

NASDAQ HST opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

