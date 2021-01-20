Truist Securiti Comments on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.59). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PK. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 605.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.