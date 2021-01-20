Truist Securiti Comments on KBR, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the construction company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.22.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of KBR opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KBR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in KBR by 22.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.