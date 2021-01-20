Truist Securiti Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($4.98) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.00). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

