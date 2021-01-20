Tronox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,321 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 581% compared to the typical volume of 488 call options.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.34 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the third quarter worth $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 58.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tronox by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

