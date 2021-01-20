Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Triterras in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89. Triterras has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.60% of Triterras at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

