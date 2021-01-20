Tripio Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $875,025.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $875,025.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00520086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03803955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012968 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

