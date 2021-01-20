Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 363.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of VPU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,651. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average is $133.95.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

