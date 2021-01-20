Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 112,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,048. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

