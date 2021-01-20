Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Trimble were worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Trimble by 83.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 326,618 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 93.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after buying an additional 238,951 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 1,771.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 182,621 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

