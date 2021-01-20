Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.62 Million

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce sales of $787.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $778.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $795.00 million. Trimble posted sales of $824.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,011,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Trimble by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 326,618 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 238,951 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $11,453,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

