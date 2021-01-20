TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.35. TriMas also reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

TriMas stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $35.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TriMas by 889.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TriMas by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

