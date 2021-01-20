Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.30 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.40.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.55.

Shares of TCW opened at C$1.86 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

