Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,506,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $199.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.