Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 56.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 698.5% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in NVIDIA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $521.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

