Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 37,539 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,539 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares comprises about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $22,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 814,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. 160,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.