Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

