Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 7.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPHI stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IPHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

