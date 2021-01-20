Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,790.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,765.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,623.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

