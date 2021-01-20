Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Facebook by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.49.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,241,731 shares of company stock valued at $338,330,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

