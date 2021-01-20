Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,326 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Korn Ferry worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Korn Ferry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. 295,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.78 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.91 million. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

