Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

