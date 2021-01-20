Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $24.98 Million Stock Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the quarter. ICF International comprises approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of ICF International worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,636,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in ICF International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ICF International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ICF International by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 70,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,946. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $92.52.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

