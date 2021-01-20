Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $21.30 Million Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the period. American Woodmark accounts for 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of American Woodmark worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Woodmark by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMWD. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,812. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.