Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 12,772 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of G-III Apparel Group worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 282,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIII. UBS Group began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. 432,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,624. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

