Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 54,972 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

