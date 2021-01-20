Triad Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Triad Investment Management lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for about 2.8% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

