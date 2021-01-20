Triad Investment Management Has $40,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Triad Investment Management grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

