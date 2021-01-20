Triad Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Triad Investment Management lessened its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cannae accounts for approximately 2.2% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

