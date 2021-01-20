TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.99

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 53999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

