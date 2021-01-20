TRH Financial LLC Purchases 5,110 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,684,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $69.18. 85,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

