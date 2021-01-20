TRH Financial LLC Has $295,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TRH Financial LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.