TRH Financial LLC Buys 1,816 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,245,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,546. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

