TravelNote Market Capitalization Hits $9,158.30 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $9,158.30 and approximately $3,196.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00044518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00118544 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00072375 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00255212 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000769 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,121.82 or 0.96270858 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

