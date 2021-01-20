Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,812 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

