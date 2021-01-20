Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,330 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

