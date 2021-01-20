Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,011 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 842,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares during the period. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,174,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

