Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

