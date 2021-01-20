Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,522 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,755% compared to the average volume of 247 put options.

Shares of ACRS traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 293,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,741,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

