Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 28,772 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,130% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,339 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 63,064 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 4,967.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,971,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 1,932,766 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

