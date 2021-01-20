Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,361 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 964% compared to the typical volume of 410 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in TC Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 120,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,262. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

