Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 989 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,894. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.08.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

